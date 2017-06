More videos (1 of 9)

Family Speaks Out About Teen Suicide

The family of central Pennsyvlania teen Sadie Riggs who committed suicide speak out about the bullying Sadie faced before her death.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.