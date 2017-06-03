An Atlantic County teenager and his grandmother were both on the London Bridge an hour before Saturday's terror attack, according to their family members. Both of them are safe. Their family member spoke to NBC10.

A New Jersey teenager and his grandmother were on the London Bridge one hour before a vehicle veered off the road and struck pedestrians, according to a family member.

John Doerr told NBC10 his 14-year-old son Joshua Doerr and his mother Kathryn Doerr, both of Mays Landing, are currently touring the UK. Doerr says they were both on the London Bridge Saturday about an hour before terrorist attacks occurred on both the bridge and the Borough Market, located one-third of a mile away.

Officials in London say at least six people were killed and 20 injured. Police also killed three suspects in connection to the attack. It’s the third time in under three months England has suffered a terrorist attack.

Doerr said both his son and mother are safe. He and other family members are still badly shaken however.

“Scared for sure,” Doerr said. “Helpless. I mean helpless is the best way to put it. It’s a strange feeling to have your 14-year-old and your mother thousands of miles away when this is going on and there’s really nothing you can do about it. You just hope for the best.”

Doerr said they are both scheduled to return home next Saturday.

Read more about the London terror attacks HERE.

