A longtime family doctor in Montgomery County disappeared Tuesday, but police said his sports utility vehicle was found near a trail.

Dr. Peter Cianfrani, 70, was last seen about 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Some 12 hours later, his Honda CRV was found by Marlborough Township police.

The SUV was in a parking area on Crusher Road near an entrance to the Perkiomen trail.

He has been a doctor more than 40 years, and currently worked with Pennsburg Family Practice on Geryville Pike in the small northwest Montgomery County borough.

Employees at the doctor's office said they could not talk about the missing doctor. A message was left for the office manager.

According to an online biography, Cianfrani graduated from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia in 1974, and he is affiliated with Saint Luke's Quakertown Hospital, Pottstown Memorial Medical Center and Grand View Hospital.

Marlborough police did not return a call Wednesday seeking additional details about the doctor's disappearance.

The missing persons case is the second police incident involving a doctor from the tiny borough of Pennsburg in the past year. In November 2016, Dr. David Kennedy, who ran a pediatric practice in the borough, was arrested for allegedly having sexually graphic photographs of children on his phone.

Kennedy died Dec. 18 at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, where he was being held on child pornography charges. He was the 25th inmate to die at the county jail since 2007, according to records obtained by NBC10.

His cause of death remains a mystery.

The county medical examiner's office could not determine a cause, and the county solicitor's office declined to release jail records about the circumstances surrounding his death.

“We did quite a bit of testing and were not able to come up with anything substantial,” First Deputy County Coroner Alex Balacki said in May. “There were no physical injuries and nothing of toxicological significance.”

Anyone with information about Cianfrani is asked to call Marlborough police at (215) 234-9161.