Firefighters battled a large apartment fire in Fairless Hills, Bucks County Saturday night. Fortunately no injuries were reported and the flames were brought under control.

The two-alarm fire started at the Lakeview Terrace apartments around 7 p.m. on the 200 block of S. Olds Boulevard. Responding firefighters were able to place the blaze under control. No injuries were reported.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.