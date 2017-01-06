A man beat his 28-year-old fiancée to death overnight in Berks County, Pennsylvania, said police.

Suspect Ryan Schaeffer called police around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to tell them he beat the woman with his bare hands at an Alsace Township property, said Central Berks Regional Police. Officers arrived to the 700 block of Friedensburg Road to find the yet-to-be named woman’s body in the backyard, said police.

Schaeffer, 29, and the woman had two children together and were set to be married, said investigators. The children weren’t hurt and were being cared for by family members Friday.

A Magisterial court judge arraigned Schaeffer on third-degree murder and aggravated assault charges early Friday morning and sent him to county jail without bail. Online court records don’t list an attorney for Schaeffer.

Investigators didn’t immediately reveal what led to the deadly incident.