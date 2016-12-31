Naked Man Chases 2 Teen Girls in Evesham Township: Police

Police are searching for a man who they say chased after two teen girls while naked in Evesham Township, New Jersey.

Investigators say a 15-year-old girl and 14-year-old girl were walking to a basketball court on Westerly Drive Friday shortly before 1 p.m. when they noticed a black Jeep drive by them. They then noticed that the driver, an unidentified man, did not have a shirt on.

A few minutes later the man stopped his vehicle and got out. The girls told police the man was fully naked and ran towards them. The girls ran home and the naked man got back into his vehicle and drove toward Ravens Row, police said. The girls told investigators the man didn’t say anything to them during the incident.

The suspect is described as a clean shaven, heavyset white male in his late 30s to early 40s with a faded style haircut. Investigators say he was driving a black “Cherokee style” jeep with no tire and white decal on the right side of the window.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Evesham Township Police at 856-983-1116, the confidential tip line at 856-983-4699 or email Facebook@Eveshampd.org.