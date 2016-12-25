Santa speeding at 209 mph in Evesham Township, New Jersey.

A police officer’s body camera captured the moment that Santa and his reindeer sped into South Jersey to deliver gifts Saturday night.

The Christmas Eve "amazing Santa sighting" came courtesy of Evesham Township Police with the time stamp of 6:58 p.m.

"An Evesham Police Officer quickly activated his body worn camera when he observed a sleigh soaring past his police car at 209 mph," wrote the department on Facebook. "ETPD continues to respond to town-wide reports of low flying aircraft's and suspicious noises on rooftops."

Santa and his reindeer quickly flew off to their next town.

This wasn’t the first time Evesham police captured jolly Saint Nick going about his gift-giving duties, they stepped up patrols this year after a reported sighting last year, said the department.