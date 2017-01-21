Bus loads of Philadelphians departed early Saturday for protests in Washington, D.C., where NBC10 talked with protesters already there. As many as 400,000 could march across the U.S. Capitol. And in Philly, tens of thousands of demonstrators are also expected on the Ben Franklin Parkway late Saturday morning into the afternoon. (Published 2 hours ago)

A day after President Donald Trump's inauguration, tens of thousands of people are gathering in Center City, Philadelphia, along the Ben Franklin Parkway for the Women's March on Philadelphia.

Here's everything you need to know if you're planning to attend -- or want to avoid the area:

When and Where Is the Women's March?

The event Saturday, Jan. 21, begins 10 a.m. at Logan Circle, which is between Love Park and the Art Museum of Philadelphia. The crowds will then march west on the parkway toward Eakins Oval.

They are expected to arrive at the oval over the next two hours, and then rally for a few hours until about 3 p.m., city officials have said.

What's the Purpose of the March?

March organizers said in a mission statement posted to their website that participants will "march in solidarity with marchers in Washington, DC for the Women’s March on Washington. We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families."

"In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore.," the site says.

Who Is Organizing the March?

After Trump won the presidency, a retired attorney in Hawaii posted to Facebook about marching in Washington, The Washington Post reported. By the time Teresa Shook went to sleep, 40 women said they wanted to march. By the time she woke up, that number had ballooned to 10,000, the Post reported.

Best flight ever. #womensmarch #womensmarchonwashington A photo posted by Johanna Silver (@jojosilver) on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:23pm PST

The march plans spread to over regions, and now marches are planned for cities and towns in all 50 states, according to organizers.

In the Delaware Valley alone, there are at least five marches planned, including in Trenton, Doylestown and Newark, Del.

How Many People Are Expected to Attend?

Police and city officials said earlier in the week that they expect 20,000 to 30,000 people Saturday.

Many downtown street closures are planned for the protest, and police recommended that those not involved in the protest avoid street travel in the area of the parkway.

The following streets will be closed from 6:55 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday:

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 20th Street (including Logan Circle)

• 19th Street between Race Street and Vine Street

• Race Street between 20th Street and Logan Circle

The following streets will be closed from 6:55 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday:

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and Eakins Oval (all lanes)

• 21st Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street

• 22nd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Race Street

• 23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Kelly Drive (outbound) from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

• Martin Luther King Drive between Eakins Oval and Sweet Briar Drive

• Spring Garden Street Bridge at 31st Street

How Can I Get There?

The SEPTA Regional Rail system will be crowded. Plan accordingly by taking a train up to an hour ahead of what you'd normally ride into Center City.