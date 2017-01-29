An exotic bird is back home in Delaware after a week-long rescue mission.

Freddy Mercury the Macaw escaped from his owner, Vic Rash, last week and got stuck at the top of some trees in Wilmington, Delaware. After days of rescue attempts, Freddie was finally captured by Police in West Goshen Township, Chester County on Sunday morning.

Freddy had never been outside before the escape and was faced with some challenges during his time in the trees- including cold temperatures and a brush with an angry hawk.

Rash said the bird did not know how to fly down, which is why he kept flying from treetop to treetop.

On Saturday, police posted on facebook that the bird was seen on a roof in Chester County then updated it later to say Freddy was back home with his owners.

We’re glad to hear Freddy is safe and back home!