A Lehigh County teacher faced charges Tuesday that she had a sexual relationship with a teenage student.

Heather Montero, 36, surrendered Tuesday morning on unlawful contact with minor and corruption of a minor charges, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said. Online court records didn’t immediately list an attorney for the Allentown woman.

The investigation into Montero began in November 2015 when Lehigh County Children and Youth received a Childline tip, Martin said.

State police investigated allegations that Montero and her student, who is born in 1997, had a sexual relationship that began while the girl was a minor.

Police interviewed the girl and convince her to give over her cellphone and Twitter login info. Forensic analysis revealed a series of messages from June 3, 2015 to Oct. 6, 2015 that "provided evidence of an intimate sexual relationship," a news released from the DA’s office said.

Montero removed all references to the girl from her social media account the day after the girl turned over her phone, the DA said.

Further investigation uncovered similarly suggestive notes and letters, the DA said.

The East Penn School District suspended Montero with pay. A district community liaison had no comment Tuesday.

A grand jury reviewed the case and recommended the charges against Montero after hearing testimony, Martin said.