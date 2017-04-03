A Montgomery County zoo hopes that it can lure potential high-flying employees to its treetops with a freebie.

The Elmwood Park Zoo is holding "Treetop Try-Outs" on its Treetop Adventures zip line and ropes course – Pennsylvania’s only zip line course over animals, including bison and elk, the zoo announced Monday.

"Interested parties will be granted free admission to a small portion of the course as well as the opportunity to submit a job application," the zoo said in a news release. "The park hopes to attract adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts who care to turn their passion into employment."

The above-the-ground "tryouts" will take place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 15 from 5 p.m. until sundown.

The zoo hopes (depending on availability) to interview some of the potential "Adventure Guides" after they wrap up the course. The guides must be in shape to maneuver among the trees throughout the day and must wear close-toed shoes to participate, the zoo said.

More info in available on the zoo’s website.

Adorable Zoo Babies: German Shepherd Nurses Tiger Cubs