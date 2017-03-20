Ellen Show Event Planned for Philly Wednesday

In this photo released by Warner Bros., a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is seen at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Is Ellen DeGeneres coming to Philly this week? The comedian and TV host tweeted Monday night that she’s going to “shut down a couple of blocks on Walnut Street in Philly. If you’re free on Wednesday, it’s gonna be fun.”

A spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 a crew from the show would be coming to Philadelphia Wednesday though they did not reveal the specific time or location or whether DeGeneres would be there as well. They plan on releasing more information Tuesday. Stay tuned!