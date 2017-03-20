Ellen Show Event Planned for Philly Wednesday | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Ellen Show Event Planned for Philly Wednesday

A spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 a crew from the show would be coming to Philadelphia Wednesday though they did not confirm the specific time or location or whether DeGeneres would be there as well.

By David Chang

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
    In this photo released by Warner Bros., a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is seen at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

    Is Ellen DeGeneres coming to Philly this week? The comedian and TV host tweeted Monday night that she’s going to “shut down a couple of blocks on Walnut Street in Philly. If you’re free on Wednesday, it’s gonna be fun.”

    A spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 a crew from the show would be coming to Philadelphia Wednesday though they did not reveal the specific time or location or whether DeGeneres would be there as well. They plan on releasing more information Tuesday. Stay tuned!

    Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices