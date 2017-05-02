2 Charged in Robbery, Murder of NJ Man

Two men are accused of robbing and killing a Gloucester County man at his home.



Thomas Bergholz, 33, of Franklinville, New Jersey and Lawrence Bohrer, 47, of Pittsgrove, New Jersey were both arrested overnight and charged in the murder of Michael A. Fazzio, 57, of Elk Township, New Jersey.

Police say both suspects, who were acquaintances of Fazzio, approached him at his home on Buck Road on or near March 10. The suspects tied him up by his hands and feet, “exposing him to the risk of serious bodily injury,” police said. They stole his ATM card and cash before fleeing the scene, according to investigators.

A family member found Fazzio dead inside his home on March 13. Investigators determined he died from “mechanical and positional asphyxia" and his death was ruled a homicide.

Bergholz was arrested at a homeless shelter in Camden, New Jersey while Bohrer was arrested at the home of a relative in Philadelphia, police said.

Bergholz was placed in Salem County Jail pending a detention hearing while Bohrer is being held in Philadelphia pending an extradition hearing. They are also both being held without bail.

While police don’t believe anyone else was involved in Fazzio’s death, they continue to investigate. If you have any information on the incident please call Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Det. Anthony Garbarino at 856-384-5619 or Elk Police Det. Steven Wojciechowski at 856-881-1101.