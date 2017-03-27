Man Held 6-Year-Old Child Hostage in New Jersey: Police

A man held a 6-year-old child hostage in an apartment in Elizabeth, New Jersey, for more than five hours on Sunday, officials said.
There was a domestic dispute in the home on at Clarkson Avenue and Carteret Street and the child's mother left at about 9 a.m., Elizabeth police said. The mother cooperated with officials, said Kelly Vance, spokeswoman for Mayor J. Christian Bollwage.
"The man stayed there with the 6-year-old and barricaded himself," Bollwage said.
According to Bollwage, he wasn't cooperating with police.
That's when police turned to a suspect's friend, Andre Williams, for help.
"Once I knew they had a bulletproof vest for me I knew that there was the chance that I would have the opportunity to go in and talk to the guy," Williams said.
The hostage situation ended peacefully at about 2:30 p.m., Vance said.
No weapons were found and the child was unharmed, Vance said.
The man was taken into custody, Vance said. It was not immediately clear what charges he faces.