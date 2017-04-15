Cameras Catch Elderly Woman Shoplifting in Chestnut Hill

Video shows a gray-haired, elderly woman stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a popular Philadelphia store. Drew Smith spoke with workers about the surprising footage. (Published 3 hours ago)

An elderly woman has been caught on camera for the second time in two months stealing from a Chestnut Hill flower store.

Employees from Robertson's Flowers on Germantown Avenue said they were shocked by surveillance videos showing a white-haired lady causally strolling into the store and plucking small items from the shop floor. She has allegedly shoplifted $500 worth of goods.

The first incident took place in February and the second just last week. Employees said the woman stopped to chat with store clerks but left without paying.

She was “completely oblivious that there is a camera right above her and all around the store,” said Sarah MacEachern. “Both incidents were on a Tuesday afternoon, so we’re not sure if there’s any connection there.”