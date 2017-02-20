Attorney Tariq El-Shabazz is hoping to transition from a role in the district attorney's office into being DA.

The longtime Philadelphia attorney planned to announce Monday at chestnut Hill restaurant that he is running to replace his former boss, embattled District Attorney Seth Williams.

El-Shabazz served as an assistant district attorney from 1988 to 1993 before transitioning into a defense attorney for some high-profile cases. He most recently served about a year at first assistant district attorney and deputy for investigations int he DA's office. He resigned from the DA's office last week.

"In almost 30 years of practice, I've tried cases in both Federal and State court -- from Virginia to Massachusetts, I have worked as an assistant district attorney, I was deputy of investigations, first assistant district attorney and I am a veteran defense attorney," El-Shabazz said. "I have put policies and protocol in place and currently have as many as seven programs that will aid in the ending of mass incarceration, while increasing transparency, fairness, and public trust."

Shabazz's voice became angry as he answered a question about having tax debt. Shabazz admitted he is dealing with tax problems for a second time but that since tax debt is a civil matter it doesn't impact his ability to criminally prosecute.

"The voters deserve to know I have debt... I'm not running from it," he said.

He joins a crowded field of Democrats in May's primary, joining Judge Teresa Carr Deni, Joe Khan, Lawrence Krasner, Rich Negrin and Michael Untermeyer. Republican Beth Grossman also has announced her candidacy.

The candidates hope to replace Williams, who announced earlier this month that he would not seek a third term amid a federal ethics violation probe.