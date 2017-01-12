Police on the scene of a shooting near 41st and Girard.

Philadelphia police were investigating five separate shootings across the city Thursday evening that left two people dead and sent six others to area hospitals.

The violence started around 6:55 p.m. along the 5500 block of Germantown Avenue in Germantown where police said an 18-year-old man and 23-year-old man were both shot. Police said the teen suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and shoulder, the older victim was shot once in the arm. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

At 8:11 p.m. police were called to 76th Street and Ogantz Avenue in the Cedarbrook section, and found a 19-year-old man shot 10 times. The victim died at the scene.

Minutes later, police were investigating another deadly shooting of a 40-year-old man who was shot once in the head, execution-style while standing next to his wife outside. This shooting happened along the 4500 block of Melrose in Frankford.

In the 9 o'clock hour, police were called to two more shootings. Near 55th and Cedar in West Philadelphia, 2 people were shot and taken to the hospital. Then, near 41st and Girard in Parkside, a 71-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 23-year-old man was struck in the hip and hand. All three of the victims were stable.

There were no arrests in any of the shootings as police continued to investigate the crimes.

Continue to check back with NBC10 for updates to this developing story.