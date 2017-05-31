Death of Missing NJ Man Ruled a Homicide

The death of a missing man whose remains were found earlier this year has been ruled a homicide.

Barry Brown, 55, of Egg Harbor Township was first reported missing on October 7, 2014. Egg Harbor Township Police and NJ State Police conducted a search for him. Brown was also entered in the U.S. Department of Justice TRAK system, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database.

On January 25, 2017 human remains were discovered at a lot near the Atlantic County Utilities Authority on Doughty Road in Egg Harbor Township. On February 2, investigators identified the remains as that of Brown. In April of 2017, investigators determined the manner of death was a homicide.

If you have any information on Brown’s death, please call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666 or the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Investigations Division at 609-927-5200.