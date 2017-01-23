A teenager died after the ladder was holding came in connect with live electrical wires over the weekend.

The 16-year-old accidentally electrocuted himself when the aluminum extension ladder he was working with at a home along Seagull Drive in the Farmington section of Egg Harbor Township Saturday morning came in contact with power lines, said township police.

Medics rushed the boy to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township where he later died, said police.

Investigators didn't immediately identify the boy. They called the incident an accident.