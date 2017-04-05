The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans lane restrictions along one of Montgomery County’s busy thoroughfares next week to work on an overhead bridge.

Crews will restrict some Old York Road (Route 611) lanes on a 1/4-mile stretch between Jericho Road (where the Target shopping center is) and Hamilton Avenue in Abington Township form 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 10 to April 14 so that crews can repair the structurally-deficient Edge Hill Road bridge over Route 611, PennDOT said in a news release.

The temporary lane closures come as crews from J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, continue work on the $3.6-million project to rehabilitate the 115-foot-long Edge Hill Road bridge built in 1947. Edge Hill Road between Ferndale and Hamilton avenues should remain closed through late fall, PennDOT said.

"Edge Hill Road passenger vehicles are being detoured over Susquehanna Road, Fitzwatertown Road and Old Welsh Road," PennDOT said. "Trucks are being directed over Jenkintown Road, Fitzwatertown Road and Old Welsh Road. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained for the duration of construction and local vehicular access will be maintained up to the construction area."

Normally 7,138 vehicles pass over the Edge Hill Road span daily.

Next week’s lane closures are weather dependent, PennDOT said. Motorists can get updates from 511PA.com.

