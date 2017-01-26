An East Stroudsburg University student has been charged with using the SnapChat online app to sell drugs out of his dorm room.

University police began investigating after noticing increased marijuana use on campus this year. The search led members of the Monroe County Drug Task Force to the dorm of 18-year-old Jahmir Mapp, where authorities found a refrigerator containing several small bags of pot and additional marijuana concealed in a tobacco package wrapper.

All of the cannabis was wrapped in dryer sheets and a washcloth. The pot was packaged for sale, police said.

During an interview with police, Mapp said he sold marijuana to about a dozen students daily using SnapChat, which lets people send pictures and short video messages that disappear shortly after they're viewed.

He gave authorities permission to search his cellphone at which time police found texts and photographs indicating Mapp also sold cocaine and the anti-anxiety drug Xanax to other students.

Mapp was arrested Wednesday.

Mapp was arrested Wednesday.

Mapp applied for a public defender, according to online records, but that office said Thursday it doesn't represent him yet.