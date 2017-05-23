Gunman Kills Man, Injures Man and Woman in East Germantown

A gunman killed a man and injured a woman and another man in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia early Tuesday evening.

A 37-year-old man, 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were both on the 5500 block of Heiskell Street at 5:21 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The 37-year-old man was struck once in the chest, the 26-year-old man twice in the lower back and the woman once in the right leg.

All three victims were taken to the Einstein Medical Center. The 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. The 26-year-old man and the woman are both in stable condition.



Investigators say at least two suspects wearing all black jumped into a black SUV and drove off after the shooting. No arrests have been made.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.