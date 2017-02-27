A 72-year-old woman is recovering after she was carjacked, attacked and then left bound inside her Chester County home for four days.

The woman told police she had arrived at her home on the 1000 block of Creek Road (Rt. 282) in East Brandywine Township on Wednesday, February 22. As she got out of her vehicle a man dressed in all black grabbed her from behind and hit her in the head, investigators said. The man then tied her up and left her inside of a closet in the house. He then stole her vehicle, a 2013 silver Fiat 500 with the Pennsylvania registration: JTJ0600.

The woman remained bound inside of the closet until four days later on Sunday around 10 a.m. when her daughter-in-law found her. The woman was then taken to Paoli Hospital for treatment. Police have not yet revealed her condition.

Police have not released a description of the suspect and they continue to investigate. If you have any information on the incident, please call the East Brandywine Township Police Department at 610-269-4300.