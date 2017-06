A pilot is recovering from minor injuries after he crashed at the Eagle’s Nest Airport Monday night.

Photos posted on the Support Eagles Nest Airport Facebook page show the aircraft crashed in a wooded area at the Ocean County airport. Reports of the incident came in just after 11 p.m. The pilot was the only person on board, state police said.

Police resumed the investigation Tuesday.

This was the second crash at the Eagleswood airport in the past month, police said.

