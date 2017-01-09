NJ Driver Faces Charges for Ducking $94K in E-ZPass Tolls, Fines: Police

Port Authority police released a photo of Sean Haluska, who is accused of skipping out on $94,600 of EZPass tolls and fines.

A driver racked up more than $94,000 in unpaid E-ZPass tolls and fines, Port Authority police said Saturday.

Sean Haluska, 43, of Farmingdale, New Jersey, was charged with obstructing governmental administration, petit larceny and aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle.

He was stopped Friday at the Outerbridge Crossing toll plaza in Staten Island, police say. Police say they saw him drive through the E-ZPass lane without paying.

When he was arrested, Haluska's driver's license was suspended for the fourth time, police said. Authorities say he had more than 1,490 open violations and owes more than $94,600.

It's not clear whether Haluska had an attorney.