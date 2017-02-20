Students at Duquesne University used teamwork and hockey skills to force a rat out of their home in a viral video. Roommates Jody and Briana described how they got the rodent out.

A group of college roommates used a barricade and brooms to force a rat out of their home in a video that has now gone viral.

Jody Mackin, a senior at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, said she and her three roommates Logan, Briana and Meg, found a rat upstairs in their home. After failing to catch the rat in a trap, the students decided to force the rodent out. They used a mop, a bucket, garbage can and Swiffer to create a barricade in the bathroom.

“We had to act fast,” Mackin said. “We barricaded it so it couldn’t stay upstairs.”

With help from Logan’s boyfriend, the girls put the plan into action. After they used the barricade to force it out of their bathroom, the rodent tumbled downstairs. Logan’s boyfriend then used a broom to slap it out of the house. Video of the roommates forcing out their unwanted guest quickly went viral and has been retweeted over 122,000 times since it was first posted on twitter on Friday.

“Being known as the rat girls isn’t something we’re too happy about,” Mackin said while laughing. “But it’s definitely pretty cool.”

It turns out however, the girls’ rat problems didn’t end with the dramatic slap shot. The next day they found what they believed to be the same rat dead inside a trap they had forgotten to throw away.

“It was the next morning and it was downstairs in the kitchen,” Mackin said. “Either it was the same rat or it was a different one. We’re just going to go ahead and say it was the same rat.”

Take a look at the rat eviction video below: