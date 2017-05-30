 5 Ducklings Crossing Street With Mom Fall Into Storm Drain -- And Cops Save All of Them | NBC 10 Philadelphia
5 Ducklings Crossing Street With Mom Fall Into Storm Drain -- And Cops Save All of Them

A mother duck and her entourage of ducklings were crossing a street in New Jersey Tuesday when some of them walked over a storm drain and fell in. A desperate rescue effort was launched as the mother duck stood anxiously nearby.

