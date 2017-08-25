Philadelphia police released a photo of a person of interest and an SUV they believe are related to a hit-and-run in Philadelphia that killed a woman. Now, police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The driver of a sports utility vehicle that ran over a woman in Center City earlier this month has been identified and is expected to turn himself in to police either Friday or Monday, according to sources involved with the case.

The driver, identified as Brendon Hay, is expected to face charges for leaving the scene of the fatal crash that occurred Aug. 6 at 13th and Race streets, next to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, sources said.

Detectives previously released images of a man believed to be Hay from surveillance video.

Ann Broderick, 53, died along the 1300 block of Race Street early Sunday after being hit by a white Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, police said. The 53-year-old woman was living on the streets, friends told NBC10.

The Rubicon was eventually recovered more than a week after the crash. It is not owned by Hay, sources said.

