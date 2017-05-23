A man who was texting while driving caused a horrific crash in New Jersey that spilled fuel all over the road and sent a car's engine flying, police say.

Everyone involved in the crash were able to escape without serious injuries, and police said it's a miracle nobody died in the twisted wreck that happened Monday in South Brunswick shortly after 1 p.m.

The 33-year-old man was texting while driving a 2007-Volkswagen Jetta when he crossed over the center lane, colliding with the truck, police said.

The force of the crash ruptured the truck’s fuel tank, spilling diesel fuel all over the roadway, authorities said. The Jetta’s engine was ripped out of the car and landed 20 feet away.

Witnesses said they saw the Jetta swerve all over the road just prior to the crash.

The driver was issued several motor vehicle summonses, including careless driving, failure to maintain a lane, crossing a double yellow line and use of a cellphone while operating a motor vehicle, police said.