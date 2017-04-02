Driver Shot, Killed on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Driver Shot, Killed on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia

By Anastasia Weckerly

    NBC10

    Police are responding to a scene at East Roosevelt Boulevard and Summerdale Avenue where a man was shot and killed while driving around 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning. 

    Police say a 39-year-old driver was stopped at a red light when another driver in a Cadillac drove up alongside him and opened fire, hitting the victim several times. The shooter then took off. 

    The injured driver then swerved over six lanes of traffic and crashed into a fence on the outer lanes of the Boulevard. 

    The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made. 

    This story is ongoing. More information will be available as the investigation continues. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago
