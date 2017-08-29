Philadelphia police released a photo of a person of interest and an SUV they believe are related to a hit-and-run in Philadelphia that killed a woman. Now, police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The suspected driver of a sport utility vehicle that ran over a woman in Center City earlier this month surrendered Tuesday to face charges.

Police earlier obtained an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Brendon Hay on involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle and deadly crash charges related to the August 6 wreck at 13th and Race streets, next to the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Detectives previously released images of a man believed to be Hay from surveillance video.

Hay turned himself into police Tuesday around noon, police said.

Ann Broderick, 53, died along the 1300 block of Race Street after being hit by a white Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, police said. She had fallen on hard times and was living on the streets, friends told NBC10.

The Rubicon was eventually recovered in Delaware County more than a week after the crash. It is not owned by Hay.