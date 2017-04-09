Trains are running with minor delays after a driver lost control of their car and landed on the train tracks at Fern Rock Station early Sunday morning. NBC10's Matt DeLucia has more from the platform.

No serious injuries have been reported after a driver lost control, ran into a SEPTA train station and landed on the tracks.

According to a SEPTA spokesperson, just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, a driver lost control of their car and drove down an embankment at the Fern Rock Station. The car stopped after getting stuck on train tracks.

Police are investigating what may have caused the accident.

The car is still stuck on the tracks, but is only causing minor delays for regional rail riders. SEPTA is allowing trains to operate and pass by on an adjacent track slowly. Broad Street Line Subway riders are not affected.