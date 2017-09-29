Upper Makefield Township police were called to a home along River Road, near Macclesfield Park, Aug. 6, 2017 and found the body of Michael Dennis McNew.

A Doylestown woman faces charges in the death of a Bucks County pharmaceutical employee, who died in his Washington Crossing home Aug. 8.

Jennifer Lynn Morrissey, 33, was charged Friday with criminal homicide and burglary in the death of Michael Dennis McNew, a 64-year-old father and grandfather.

Morrisey was also charged with tampering or fabricating evidence and possessing an instrument of crime, according to court documents. Bail was denied. She is being held in Bucks County jail.

The Bucks County district attorney, police and a New Jersey dive team joined the investigation into McNew’s death last month.

Authorities have not said why a dive team was deployed.

McNew worked for AbbVie, a pharmaceutical company best known for developing the immunosuppressive drug Humira. He grew up in Hagerstown, Maryland, and attended West Virginia University.

Morrissey faced minor charges in the past, including speeding and driving with a revoked or suspended license in 2013 and failing to vaccinate a pet in 2010, according to court records. All prior cases were closed.

A formal indictment will be announced Friday at 2 p.m. Please check back for updates.