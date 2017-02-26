The Dover Police Department is mourning the loss of two of its members after a car accident that occurred early Sunday morning.

22-year-old Patrolman Robert DaFonte, a two-year-veteran of the Dover Police Department, and Cadet James Watts, 22, a 6-month member of the Special Enforcement Cadet Unit died in a vehicle crash around 4:05 a.m. in the area of Hazletville Road and Nault Road, according to the Dover Police Department,

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the tragic loss of two member of the Dover Police Department family. Officer Robert DaFonte and cadent James Watts were outstanding employees and were committed to serving the citizens of Dover,” Deputy Chief Marvin Mailey said in a statement posted to the departmen's official facebook page. “As we mourn the loss of our fellow officer and cadent, we ask the community to keep their families and the members of the Dover Police Department in your thoughts.”

The initial investigation into the crash suggested DaFonte was driving a 2016 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Hazlettville Road when he began approaching a sharp right curve and failed to make the turn. The jeep traveled off the road into an embankment and struck a utility pole with the driver’s side door then rolled. The investigation showed Watts was seated in the right front passenger’s seat. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continued its investigation into the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.