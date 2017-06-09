Police Block Broad Street After Double Shooting

Philadelphia Police blocked off a section of busy Broad Street after a double shooting Friday afternoon.

Gunfire rang out around 12:45 p.m. on North Broad near Haines Street leaving a 20-year-old woman and 20-year-old man critically injured, police said.

Private vehicles took both gunshot victims to Einstein Hosptial, police said.

SkyForce10 captured officers blocking off Broad between 68th and 69th avenues.

No word yet on a possible motive in the shooting.