Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom are preparing to open their gates for the 134th year on April 29. The park is ready for guests to experience all it has to offer-- plus some new rides, shows and food. "We are always looking for ways to give our guests the 'best day' experience and the new additions for 2017 will complement our already impressive collection of family entertainment," Mike Fehnel, VP and general manager, said. Take a look at some of the new additions coming this season.