Dodgers Great Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized

GLENDALE, AZ - MARCH 10: Tommy Lasorda of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches from the dugout during the spring training game against the Oakland Athletics at Camelback Ranch on March 10, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dodgers great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized, a team spokesman confirmed to NBC4 Saturday.

No other details about the team’s former manager’s illness or condition were immediately available.

Lasorda, 89, has a history of heart problems, and suffered a heart attack in 2012.

Currently, Lasorda serves as a special adviser to the chairman for the Dodgers. He is in his 68th season with the team, having previously been a player and a scout before becoming both a minor and major league manager.

He managed the team for two decades from 1976 to 1996 and led them to four National League pennants and two World Series wins. He was briefly the Dodgers’ general manager in 1998 after the midseason firing of Fred Claire.

He was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 1997.