An investigation is underway after cellphone video captured a disabled student being physically attacked inside a cafeteria. Now, that student's mom says her son doesn't feel safe going back to school. NBC10's Tim Furlong has the story.

A Delaware high school student was suspended for two days for using inappropriate language toward a fellow student who attacked him in the school cafeteria.

Now, the victim’s mom says her son doesn’t want to go back to school.

Rose Boyles said her son, Josh, was beat up in the Caesar Rodney High School cafeteria after an argument with another student. When the argument seemed to be over, Boyles said her son felt a punch to the back of his head.

“The boy jumped over the table and continued to punch my son,” Boyles said.

Josh was suspended for two days while the student who punched him was charged with offensive touching.

“It’s more than offensive touching,” Boyles said. “It is actual assault.”

Josh, who has special needs, doesn’t want to go back to school and Boyles said she wouldn’t feel comfortable sending him there either.

Caesar Rodney High School said in a statement that “disciplinary action was taken and an arrest was made."



