NJ AirTrain Issues Strand Passengers Before Christmas

AirTrain service to Newark Liberty Airport had resumed Friday night after electrical problems stranded passengers on one of the year's busiest travel days.

A disabled train caught between terminals B and C was removed from the tracks just before 5 p.m. and service was restored. It appeared that most of the stranded passengers had been placed on buses to their terminals but the airport warned passengers to expect delays.

At about 3:30 p.m., Chopper 4 showed an AirTrain off the rails between terminals B and C. No passengers appeared to be on the train, but the disabled train was holding up other AirTrains behind it.

Utility crews were seen on the tracks attempting to make repairs.

Photos posted to Twitter show massive crowds at holding areas for AirTrain stops. Travelers took to social media to vent about the unexpected travel obstacle.

One New York City man told NBC 4 New York in a message that many people were taking the monorail to a P4 parking station, and then walking from there.

"People were obviously in anguish over missing flights," he said, adding that Port Authority agents were "struggling to keep order."

A message has been left with Port Authority, which oversees the area airports.

The Newark AirTrain connects the airport to NJ Transit and rail lines running on the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines.