A child was loaded into an ambulance Wednesday afternoon after police say he was struck by a dirt bike that kept going.

RAW Video: Child Injured After Dirt Bike Hits Him Speeds Away

A child sustained injuries during a hit-and-run incident in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon.

Skyforce10 footage showed the child being lifted onto a stretcher and put into an ambulance near the intersection of Pleasant and Van Buren streets.

Wilmington Police confirmed a dirt bike was involved in the accident. The driver fled the scene.

The child sustained a laceration to the head and was treated at a nearby hospital.