A former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and her millionaire boyfriend were the victims in a brutal weekend home invasion that left both with facial injuries, sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York.

Dina Manzo, 46, and David Cantin, 37, walked into their Holmdel house Saturday night to find two masked robbers already inside, according to sources and law enforcement officials.

The attackers rushed toward them, beating the man with a baseball bat and punching the woman, sources said. The couple was then bound together in the home, sources said. Officials withheld their identities, but the sources confirm to NBC 4 New York the victims are the celebrity couple.

The robbers went through the house and stole cash and jewelry before fleeing, prosecutors said. Both victims were treated for facial injures, but are otherwise expected to be physically OK, officials said.

NBC 4 New York left a message with Bravo. Manzo appeared on the first two seasons of the reality TV show before leaving the series.



She returned for the sixth season in 2014, then left again. Prior to that she tried to launch her own series about party planning called "Dina's Party" on HGTV; it was canceled after two seasons. Manzo remains close with former co-star Teres Giudice and is the godmother of her daughter.

Cantin, a New Jersey native, blazed new trails in the car dealership industry with his financial and business acumen and became co-owner of one of the largest dealerships in the world. He was diagnosed with leukemia several years ago and directed philanthropic energies toward battling pediatric cancer.

Anyone with information on the home invasion is asked to contact Detective Eric Hernando of the Holmdel Township Police Department at (732) 946-2820 or Detective Wayne Raynor of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (800) 533-7443.

