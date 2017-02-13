PSPCA Rescues 8 Dogs From Deadly Philadelphia Dogfight | NBC 10 Philadelphia
PSPCA Rescues 8 Dogs From Deadly Philadelphia Dogfight

By Dan Stamm

    George was rescued from an active dogfight in North Philadelphia on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Philadelphia animal officers rescued eight dogs from an active dogfight in North Philadelphia late Sunday night but it was too late to save one dog.

    Pennsylvania SPCA humane law enforcement officers found one dead dog, one badly hurt dog, one slightly injured dog and six other dogs during the dogfighting bust along the 600 block of Diamond Street, the PSPCA said.

    The PSPCA nicknamed the badly hurt dog George, after recently deceased PSPCA officer George Bengal.

    All the dogs will be cared for at the PSPCA where they will be medically evaluated, “rehabilitated and ultimately rehomed,” the PSPCA said.

    Officers took one person into custody at the scene while other ran off. Anyone with information is asked to leave a tip – anonymously if you like – to the PSPCA cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722.

