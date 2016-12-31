Police say a man abducted and raped a delivery woman in the Germantown section of Philadelphia late Saturday afternoon.

The 32-year-old woman was making deliveries for a private company on the 800 block of E. Washington Lane at 4:30 p.m. when a man armed with a gun jumped into her vehicle and made her drive to another location, police said. The suspect then raped the woman before fleeing the scene, according to investigators.

Police say the suspect was in his 20s and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. They continue to investigate.