Police say four people, including a pregnant woman, were hurt after a stolen SUV crashed into a deli in the Harrowgate section of Philadelphia Tuesday night. An 18-year-old suspect is in custody but police are searching for a second suspect. (Published 2 hours ago)

Four people, including a woman who is 5-months pregnant, are in the hospital and a teen is in custody after a stolen SUV crashed into a deli in Philadelphia Tuesday night, according to investigators.

Police say an 18-year-old suspect was driving a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Tuesday that had been stolen in Philadelphia Monday. The suspect was driving about 100 miles per hour northbound on Frankford Avenue around 7:45 p.m. when he suddenly lost control of the vehicle, investigators said. He crashed into several other cars before slamming into the Frankford Deli at Frankford Avenue and Tioga Street.

Four people, including a 19-year-old woman who is 5-months pregnant, were inside the deli during the crash. All four were taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed their conditions but say their injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.



Police apprehended the 18-year-old driver of the stolen SUV and took him into custody, investigators said. They are currently searching for the second suspect who was a passenger in the vehicle.

