Delco Wawa Robbed at Gunpoint on Consecutive Nights

Image from the man's second attempt at robbing the Stoneybank Wawa

A Delaware County Wawa was hit with attempted armed robberies on consecutive nights by a similarly described perpetrator.

The male subject entered the Wawa just before 10 pm on June 17 and made a purchase at the register. He then proceeded to display a handgun and demand money from the register. However, according to police reports, he did not obtain anything before fleeing on foot.

In the evening the next day, the man appeared in the same clothing with a different hat and approached the register to make a purchase once again. This time, after revealing his handgun and demanding money, he was able to flee the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Pennsylvania State Police are describing the man on both instances as a 5-foot-8 inches to 6-foot tall black male wearing all black clothing. The Stoneybank Wawa in Glen Mills, PA was able to capture surveillance images of the suspect on both occasions.

While it is not confirmed to be the same person, the pictures taken from store cameras lead police to believe that this is not a coincidence.

Anyone with information regarding either attempt is urged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 484-840-1000.