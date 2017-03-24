An areal view of Building C at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Facility in Smyrna, Delaware.

A Woodside, Delaware, woman has been charged with trying to smuggle heroin and marijuana into the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center during a visit.

Ashley M. Everett, 32, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of promoting prison contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia, Delaware state police said.

Police said Everett entered the visiting area of the correctional center to visit an inmate. A correctional officer told Everett she would be searched for any contraband. Everett became emotional, and after officers searched her they allegedly found .084 grams of raw heroin and 3.52 grams of marijuana in a bag inside her mouth.

It's unclear if Everett has an attorney.