A Delaware teen is running to raise awareness about an illness he has, cystic fibrosis. NBC10s Brandon Hudson talks to Michael Davis about his quest to be names Athlete of the Year.

A Delaware teen athlete is currently in one of the biggest competitions of his life.

Michael Davis is a finalist in the inaugural Team Boomer Athlete of the Year contest. The honor recognizes a young person with Cystic Fibrosis. It's given by Boomer Esiason's foundation -- the former NFL quarterback whose son was diagnosed with the same respiratory disease.

Davis won the foundation's Athlete of the Month honor last July. The 14-year-old, from Townsend, is competing against a young woman from Tennessee, and it's neck-and-neck, which means every vote counts.

"I want to win, but either way we're good athletes and to even be nominated is an honor," Davis said.

Davis was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at three-weeks old. He undergoes several breathing treatments and a ingests at least 40 pills daily. But it doesn't keep him from playing lacrosse and running. The teenager complete the New York City Half Marathon in March and is training for an 18-mile race. He told NBC10 his mother and family push him to succeed. Through the contest, he's noticed people from all over, including the Delaware Valley support him too.

"All the work he's been done with recognition, and the community support has just been so touching. I want to cry when I think about it," Davis' mother, Jen Caruso said.

You can vote for Michael here until June 7. The winner goes to New York City to compete in a race sponsored by the Boomer Esiason Foundation.