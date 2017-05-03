Hundreds of neighbors, fellow officers, and supportive strangers filled the parking lot where Delaware state trooper Stephen Ballard lost his life last week. NBC10 Delaware Bureau Reporter Tim Furlong was there for the tribute on Monday. (Published Monday, May 1, 2017)

Delaware and the greater law enforcement community will pause Friday to mourn Cpl. Stephen J. Ballard, who was gunned down in a Wawa parking lot.

A gunman shot the 32-year-old husband and father to a 5-year-old daughter shortly after noon April 26 outside the convenience store on US Route 40 in Bear, Delaware.

The 8-plus year veteran of Troop 2, Glasgow will be laid to rest Friday following a public viewing and memorial service at the Chase Center on the Riverfront along Justison Street in Wilmington, said Delaware State Police. (Click here for more funeral details.)

Photo credit: NBC10 / Delaware State Police

State police and DelDOT warned motorist to expect travel delays throughout Friday's ceremonies:

"The northbound lanes of I-95 between the Christiana Mall (Exit 4A) and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard (Exit 6) will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. and will be opened after the procession of emergency vehicles to travel to the Chase Center on the Riverfront; additionally a second closure of the northbound lanes between the Christiana Mall (Exit 4A) and the Martin Luther King Jr, Boulevard (Exit 6) will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. for the last procession of emergency vehicles to travel to the Chase Center on The Riverfront.

"Northbound I-95 traffic will be significantly impacted and will be utilizing alternate routes of DE 896, US 40, DE 273, and US 13; motorists can expect delays on these routes with the increased diverted volume of traffic.

"The funeral procession will then depart the Riverfront at approximately 12 p.m. and travel to the Gracelawn Cemetery located at 2220 North DuPont Highway, New Castle."

The processional will follow this route:

Justison Street -- Martin Luther King Boulevard -- South Market Street -– North DuPont Highway -– Lovelace Avenue (U-turn) to Gracelawn Memorial Cemetery.

DART also warned of possible impacts to bus service and commuters are urged to use SEPTA's Wilmington/Newark Line.

Delaware State Police set up a memorial fund for Ballard at the Delaware State Police Federal Credit Union -- checks should be made out to DSTA-Stephen Ballard Memorial Fund, PO Box 168, Cheswold DE 19936.