Police Find Body of Unidentified Male in Delaware River

Officials found the body of an unidentified male in the Delaware River in the Torresdale section of Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

The body was discovered in the water around 4 p.m. near the Linden Avenue Boat Ramp.

A 16-year-old boy had gone missing in the area two days ago. Police say the boy went swimming in the Delaware River near Linden Avenue with three other people around 10:15 p.m. Friday. The three other people returned to the banks of the river but the 16-year-old never made it to shore, prompting a search.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the person they found Sunday or whether or not he is the missing teen.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.



