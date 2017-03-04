Police arrested a 71-year-old woman accused of stabbing another driver during a road rage incident last year.

Mary Craig was arrested at her Philadelphia home Friday and charged with assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and reckless endangerment.

The initial incident occurred on the 10000 block of South DuPont Highway on November 20, according to investigators. Police say Craig stopped her vehicle at a traffic light on South DuPont Highway southbound and Evans Road. Craig and her female passenger then got into a verbal altercation with another female driver and her passenger, a 36-year-old woman, who were stopped at the light, police said.

Police say Craig and her passenger exchanged profanities and obscene hand gestures with the other driver and her family at the red light. Craig’s passenger then allegedly got out of the vehicle and approached the 36-year-old victim who began to exit her vehicle as well. Craig’s passenger then began to attack the 36-year-old, police said. As the two fought, Craig got out of her car as well and began to stab the victim in the upper torso, according to investigators.

Craig, her passenger and the victim then went back into their own vehicles and drove away from the scene. Police say the victim realized she had been stabbed as she continued driving. The victim’s daughter pulled into a home on South DuPont Highway and called 911. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

Craig was arraigned and released on $46,000 unsecured bond. Police have not yet revealed whether Craig’s passenger has also been arrested or identified.